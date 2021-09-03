Fernando ton helps Sri Lanka down South Africa in opener

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando hit an attacking 118 to set up Sri Lanka’s 14-run win over South Africa in the first of three one-day internationals on Thursday.

The hosts scored 300 for nine from their 50 overs after electing to bat first in Colombo, with Fernando scoring his third ODI century.

South Africa fell short on 286-6 despite opener Aiden Markram’s 96 off 90 balls and a run-a-ball 59 by Rassie van der Dussen.