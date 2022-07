Rain and a wet outfield delayed the start of the second day of the opening Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle on Sunday.

Pakistan ended day one on 24 for two after their fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 222.

The delay was expected to be short with ground staff taking the covers off after sunshine emerged in the port city.

Azhar Ali, on three, and skipper Babar Azam, on one, were batting at close of play after Sri Lanka fast bowler Kasun Rajitha and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya removed the openers.