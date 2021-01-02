Fielding will determine whether I play Sydney test: Warner

Australia’s David Warner believes it will be his ability to field effectively that will decide whether he plays the third test against India at Sydney Cricket Ground next week.

The left-handed opener missed the first two tests in the series because of a groin injury and admitted, despite intensive rehabilitation, it was “highly doubtful” that he would be 100 per cent fit by the time the match starts on Thursday.

Warner said he would have a better idea of where he stood after training sessions on Saturday and Sunday and was determined to do everything he could to persuade the selectors to give him the green light to play at his home ground