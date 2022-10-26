New Zealand-Afghanistan Super 12 clash washed out

A security official stays in rain as the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between New Zealand and Afghanistan being abandoned due to rain at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 26 October, 2022 in MelbourneAFP
New Zealand’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Both teams receive one point to leave Group 1 wide open after Ireland shocked England by five runs in a rain-shortened first match at the same ground.