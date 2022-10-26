Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup

New Zealand-Afghanistan Super 12 clash washed out

A security official stays in rain as the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between New Zealand and Afghanistan being abandoned due to rain at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 26 October, 2022 in Melbourne
New Zealand’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Both teams receive one point to leave Group 1 wide open after Ireland shocked England by five runs in a rain-shortened first match at the same ground.

New Zealand won their tournament opener against Australia last week while Afghanistan lost their first match to England.

The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe abandoned in Group 2.

