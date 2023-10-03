How prepared are Bangladesh for the World Cup?

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tawhid Hridoy were out in the middle at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The two batsmen were batting against England in the warm-up match. But the batting of another player was getting more attention from the journalists who went to cover the World Cup cricket. He is none other than Shakib Al Hasan.
The Tiger’s captain did not play any of two warm-up matches. Shakib injured his foot while playing football during the practice session. That might be one of the reasons behind Shakib’s not playing the warm-ups but the team confirmed it was predetermined that he wouldn’t play those practice matches. He, however, took part in the practice session in full swing yesterday. This comes as a matter of relief for Bangladesh team ahead of their visit to Dharamsala today where they will play their first two fixtures.
The overall batting performance, however, remains a concern. If the win against Sri Lanka in the first practice match boosts the morale of the cricketers, yesterday's match against England once again laid bare the weakness in top-order. The opening pair got a 131-run partnership against Sri Lanka but the team lost 5 wickets at 153 in overs in a rain-curtailed 37 over match against England.
Batting full 50 overs was difficult at that stage. This reflects the regular picture of Bangladesh’s batting recently. Bangladesh batters failed to bat 50 overs in half of the 12 matches they batted first this year. This happened two times in the last series against New Zealand. It was likely to happen in the practice match against England as tigers lost 9 wickets in 37 overs for 188. England chased the target of 197 set by D/L method in only 24.1 overs losing 6 wickets. Bangladesh bowlers were extravagant in bowling extras as they conceded 22 runs including 17 wides. Mostafiz bagged 2 wickets while Taskin, Shoriful, Hasan and Nasum one apiece.
Opener Tanzid Hasan carried his good form scoring a brisk 45 off balls with seven 4s and a six. Opening with Litton Das, Tanzid dealt with boundaries. But Litton failed to spend much time in the middle due to his own mistake. He was caught behind in an extra bounce delivery by Reece Topley for 5 off 6 balls. But TV replays later showed his glove was off the bat when the ball brushed it.
Only Nazmul Hossain is on song at this moment among the top order batter. That’s why he was not given a chance to bat in the first match as the team management wanted to give other batters a chance to bat instead of in-from Nazmul. But he failed to sustain and departed for 2 off 11 balls. Mushfique and Mahmudullah couldn’t play well either scoring 8 and 18 respectively. But Mahmudullah’s aggressive intent might increase the team’s confidence in him. Towhid Hridoy batted down the order at number 7 to give room to the two senior campaigners. After a duck in the first warm-up, Tawhid could score only 7 yesterday.
While the batting line up looked so brittle, Mehidy Hasan Miraz continued his good form with the bat. Miraz came to bat at number four against England after coming at one down in the first. After unbeaten 67 in the first match, Miraz scored 89-ball 74 with 10 fours against England.
Apart from the innings of Miraz, the scorecard of Bangladesh is rather bleak. On the other hand, England played yesterday’s match in the ideal sense of a practice match. Joss Butler gave every bowler an opportunity to bowl with no one bowling more than five overs. He used 9 bowlers in 37 overs.
For the Bangladesh team, the two practice matches brought forth opposing pictures. The question therefore remains as to how prepared Bangladesh are ahead of the World Cup?