How prepared are Bangladesh for the World Cup?

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tawhid Hridoy were out in the middle at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The two batsmen were batting against England in the warm-up match. But the batting of another player was getting more attention from the journalists who went to cover the World Cup cricket. He is none other than Shakib Al Hasan.

The Tiger’s captain did not play any of two warm-up matches. Shakib injured his foot while playing football during the practice session. That might be one of the reasons behind Shakib’s not playing the warm-ups but the team confirmed it was predetermined that he wouldn’t play those practice matches. He, however, took part in the practice session in full swing yesterday. This comes as a matter of relief for Bangladesh team ahead of their visit to Dharamsala today where they will play their first two fixtures.

The overall batting performance, however, remains a concern. If the win against Sri Lanka in the first practice match boosts the morale of the cricketers, yesterday's match against England once again laid bare the weakness in top-order. The opening pair got a 131-run partnership against Sri Lanka but the team lost 5 wickets at 153 in overs in a rain-curtailed 37 over match against England.