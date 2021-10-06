Finch confirms Warner as his opening partner

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Wednesday confirmed that he along with David Warner will open the batting for their side at the upcoming ICC Men's T20I World Cup.

Warner has not played a T20I for Australia since September 2020, and he has missed Australia's last 14 matches in the shortest format due to a combination of injury and schedule clashes. He has also not been among the runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for SunRisers Hyderabad and the franchise dropped the left-handed batter from the playing XI as well.