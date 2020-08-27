Finch says test career probably finished

Australia’s Aaron Finch says he has little chance of returning to the test arena due to the emergence of a crop of talented youngsters and with three limited-overs World Cups over the next three years leaving him little time to stake a claim.

Finch, Australia’s limited-overs skipper, made his test debut in 2018 against Pakistan in Dubai as fellow opener David Warner served a one-year suspension for his role in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

The hard-hitting batsman played the last of his five tests in the Boxing Day contest against India that year before being dropped and has since played only five first-class matches.