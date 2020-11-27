Finch, Smith tons as Aussies set India huge ODI target

Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith blazed centuries as Australia set India a daunting target in the first one-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Indians, coming out of coronavirus quarantine, looked rusty in their first taste of international cricket since February, as the Australians went on a run rampage to reach 374 for six after winning the toss.

Finch belted 114 and shared in an opening stand of 156 with David Warner in perfect batting conditions before Warner went for 69 off 75 balls.

Smith had a bit of luck early before he took charge in his 105 off 66 balls with four sixes.

He was saved by DRS after a confident appeal for leg before wicket on 15. The ball was judged to have just cleared the stumps.