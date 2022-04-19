First Bangladeshi ODI pacer passes away

Former Bangladeshi cricketer Samiur Rahman is no more. He had been ill for the last one and a half years. He was suffering from brain tumour and dementia. He was admitted to a hospital as his physical condition deteriorated in recent times.

Later, he was released from the hospital as his condition improved a bit. However, he was admitted to hospital again shortly after his release from the hospital where he breathed his last today, Tuesday. He was 68 years old.