First Bangladeshi ODI pacer passes away

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Former Bangladeshi cricketer Samiur Rahman
Former Bangladeshi cricketer Samiur RahmanShamsul Haque

Former Bangladeshi cricketer Samiur Rahman is no more. He had been ill for the last one and a half years. He was suffering from brain tumour and dementia. He was admitted to a hospital as his physical condition deteriorated in recent times.

Later, he was released from the hospital as his condition improved a bit. However, he was admitted to hospital again shortly after his release from the hospital where he breathed his last today, Tuesday. He was 68 years old.

Samiur Rahman played two one day internationals (ODI) for Bangladesh. The right hand medium pacer did not get any wicket giving 30 runs in 2 matches. He scored four runs in those two matches.

But what is special about Samiur Rahman, is that he was the pacer of Bangladesh team in the first ever ODI match for the country played on 31 March 1986 in Moratuwa against Pakistan. The match against Sri Lanka in Kandy six days later is the second and final international match of his career.

However, Samiur was more renowned as Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) match referee. He was involved in cricket all his life. He umpired in a total of 28 first class and list A cricket matches. He was the match referee in 111 matches and 25 T-20 matches.

The entire cricket arena of the country is deeply saddened with the demise of Samiur Rahman. One minute of silence was observed before the start of a 40th National Cricket Championship match in Cox’s Bazar.

