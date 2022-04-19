First Bangladeshi ODI pacer passes away

Samiur Rahman played two one day internationals (ODI) for Bangladesh. The right hand medium pacer did not get any wicket giving 30 runs in 2 matches. He scored four runs in those two matches.
But what is special about Samiur Rahman, is that he was the pacer of Bangladesh team in the first ever ODI match for the country played on 31 March 1986 in Moratuwa against Pakistan. The match against Sri Lanka in Kandy six days later is the second and final international match of his career.
However, Samiur was more renowned as Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) match referee. He was involved in cricket all his life. He umpired in a total of 28 first class and list A cricket matches. He was the match referee in 111 matches and 25 T-20 matches.
The entire cricket arena of the country is deeply saddened with the demise of Samiur Rahman. One minute of silence was observed before the start of a 40th National Cricket Championship match in Cox’s Bazar.