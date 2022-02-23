First ODI: Afghanistan win the toss and decide to bat

The match starts at 11:00am and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports Channel.

Middle-order batter Yasir Ali will make his debut in the ODIs in the match.

Bangladesh will look to gain all 30 points from three matches as the Tigers will next visit South Africa for a three-match ODI series and winning in South Africa would be an extremely tough task for them.

Bangladesh have so far played 12 matches in four series in ICC ODI Super League and won eight matches.

The Tigers are currently placed at second position in ICC ODI Super League with 80 points, largely due to the fact that the big teams are yet to play a good amount of matches.