First ODI: Afghanistan win the toss and decide to bat

The match starts at 11:00am and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports Channel.
Middle-order batter Yasir Ali will make his debut in the ODIs in the match.
Bangladesh will look to gain all 30 points from three matches as the Tigers will next visit South Africa for a three-match ODI series and winning in South Africa would be an extremely tough task for them.
Bangladesh have so far played 12 matches in four series in ICC ODI Super League and won eight matches.
The Tigers are currently placed at second position in ICC ODI Super League with 80 points, largely due to the fact that the big teams are yet to play a good amount of matches.
In this context, 30 points from the Afghanistan series would keep Bangladesh at a good stead. Even a loss of 10 points or a match means they would be on the back foot.
In the head to head battle between the two sides, Bangladesh are ahead with 5-3 results in eight matches.
Afghanistan are still unbeaten in ICC ODI Super League, winning all six matches but they played against low ranked Ireland and Netherlands. They are in the sixth position in the point table but they know a series win against Bangladesh will keep them in good position.
“We want to start with a winning note, which is our target. We are not thinking out all three matches as we always do, we want to progress match by match,” Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said on Tuesday.
“We know they have world class spinners but we are upbeat to bring up our A game. They have three spinners who would bowl 30 overs but our plan is to play well in full 50 overs,” the Tiger skipper remarked.
Bangladesh
Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi