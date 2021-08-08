First Test ends in draw as rain washes out day five

The first Test between England and India ended in a draw after Day five of the match was abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

It was the first match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 cycle. The start of day five got delayed twice after an early Lunch and Test was taken as rain played a spoilt sport. India needed just 157 runs to win the first Test on day five but no play was possible due to rain. The visitors scored 52 runs after bundling out England in the third session on Saturday.