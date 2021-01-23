First two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums

India and England's first two Tests in Chennai next month will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the local state cricket board.

The two matches from 5 February and 22 February will happen "BEHIND CLOSED DOORS (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure", according to a directive from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association seen by AFP.

The third and fourth Tests are due to be played in the western city of Ahmedabad -- at the world's biggest cricket stadium -- from 24 February and 4 March respectively.

Authorities there have yet to decide whether those matches -- the third Test is a day-night match -- will also be played behind closed doors.