Foreign players’ pullout, bio-bubble takes sheen off

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has lost a few big names in a few months, but the pullout of Aussies Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood has once again brought the focus on the difficulties faced by professional cricketers while living in a bio-bubble continuously.

After pace bowling all-rounder Marsh pulled out of the SunRisers Hyderabad camp on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings’ Australian fast bowler Hazlewood withdrew on Thursday.

Before the duo, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Australian wicket-keeper-batsman Josh Phillippe had withdrawn this month.

Ahead of the player auction, England pace bowler Mark Wood, who had impressed during the recent limited-overs series against India, had withdrawn at the last moment. And before him, Dale Steyn had announced his unavailability for this IPL season.