Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies

Reuters
In this file photo taken on 14 February 2014, former Australian cricketer Dean Jones speaks to media and guests during a press event celebrating one year to go till the start of the 2015 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in Wellington at the Basin Reserve
In this file photo taken on 14 February 2014, former Australian cricketer Dean Jones speaks to media and guests during a press event celebrating one year to go till the start of the 2015 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in Wellington at the Basin Reserve
Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, Indian broadcaster Star India reported. He was 59.

Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, played 52 Tests and 164 one-day internationals for Australia in an international career that spanned 10 years between 1984 and 1994.

He scored 3,631 runs in Tests at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries and over 6,000 runs in ODIs with seven centuries and 46 fifties.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star India said.

"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

After his retirement, he worked as a coach and commentator and was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Hame in 2019.

