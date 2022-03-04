Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh dies aged 74

Australian cricket was in mourning on Friday following the death of Rod Marsh, with tributes for the former wicketkeeper by prime minister Scott Morrison and from across the cricketing community.

Marsh, who played 96 tests and 92 one-day internationals in the 1970s and 1980s, was 74 and died in Adelaide after a heart attack while on his way to a charity event in Bundaberg in Queensland on 24 February.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Rod Marsh," Morrison wrote on Twitter.

"As a kid he was my favourite player. He was part of one of the most exciting eras in Australian and world cricket. He will be remembered as one of Australia's greatest ever Test cricket players."