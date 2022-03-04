Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh dies aged 74

"On behalf of my mother Ros and brothers Dan and Jamie, it is with immense sadness that I advise that my father Rod passed away peacefully early this morning," he said.
"He has been an incredible husband, father and grandfather and we have been so fortunate to have him in all our lives."
Marsh made his test debut against England in November 1970 and scored 3,633 test runs during a career that lasted more than 13 years.
The Western Australian famously combined with fast bowler Dennis Lillee to take 95 wickets during the pair's career together.
Marsh played his final test against Pakistan in January 1984 and later became a national selector.
He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009 before stepping away from the game in 2016.
"(Rod) was brilliant to deal with because he knew the game inside-out, but also had a way of dealing with you to put you at your ease," said current Australia captain Pat Cummins.
"When I think of Rod I think of a generous and larger-than-life character who always had a life-loving, positive and relaxed outlook, and his passing leaves a massive void in the Australian cricket community."