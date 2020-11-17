Former Bangladesh U-19 batsman commits suicide

Former Bangladesh U-19 batsman Mohammad Sojib Hossain killed himself on Saturday at his Rajshahi residence, reports UNB.
Police confirmed that the cause of the 21-year-old's death was suicide. However, what made him do so remains unknown.
The right-handed batsman played three ODIs for the Bangladesh U-19 team against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
His last competitive game was in the Dhaka Premier Divison Cricket League in 2018.
Also, Sojib was a standby member of the Bangladesh U-19 team in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018.
Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud is the head coach of Bangla Trac Cricket Academy where Sojib started learning cricket in 2008.
"I still cannot believe the news. Sojib was a talented cricketer. He used to open for his team with the bat, and was also a handy pace-bowler," Khaled Mahmud told the media.