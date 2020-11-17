Former Bangladesh U-19 batsman commits suicide

Former Bangladesh U-19 batsman Mohammad Sojib Hossain killed himself on Saturday at his Rajshahi residence, reports UNB.

Police confirmed that the cause of the 21-year-old's death was suicide. However, what made him do so remains unknown.

The right-handed batsman played three ODIs for the Bangladesh U-19 team against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

His last competitive game was in the Dhaka Premier Divison Cricket League in 2018.