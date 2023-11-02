New Zealand’s Phillips still eyeing semi-finals after South Africa loss

This was New Zealand’s third loss of the tournament, but victories over both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their last two pool games in Bengaluru should still see the 2019 losing finalists through to the knockout phase.

“It’s just two wins away,” said Phillips, whose defiant 60 on Wednesday came too late to turn the tide.

“So, I think if we can just keep sticking to our basics, what we do best on the field, everything will be all right.”

By opting to field first, New Zealand captain Tom Latham played into South Africa’s hands and the Black Caps didn’t help themselves by missing a few chances, including a possible run out of De Kock.

“Obviously South Africa are incredibly strong batting first, but we’ve got an incredibly good bowling line-up and there was no reason that we couldn’t have restricted them to a total that could have been a lot easier to chase,” said Phillips.