Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022: Crybabies or fighting for fairness

There are many reasons why cricket is called ‘a gentlemen’s game’. One main reason is that in cricket, whenever the umpire rules a batsman out, he is to leave the ground, no questions asked.

In that sense, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan’s action on Sunday didn’t completely abide by cricket’s ‘gentlemanly code’.

In a high stakes match against Pakistan, Shakib was given out leg before wicket on the very first ball he faced.

Shakib referred the decision to the third umpire, who upheld the original decision.