Sri Lanka hope Chameera can fill void left by injured Kumara in World Cup

Sri Lanka will feel the absence of Lahiru Kumara in the rest of the World Cup after the seamer was ruled out with a thigh injury but the 1996 champions can bank on Dushmantha Chameera to fire, assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said on Sunday.

Kumara played a key role in Sri Lanka's eight-wicket victory over defending champions England in their last game, taking three wickets. However, he sustained a muscle issue in training before Monday's clash against Afghanistan in Pune and was replaced by Chameera.

"Well he was man-of-the-match in the last game. Obviously he bowled really well so it's going to hurt us a bit," Nawaz, whose side are fifth in the table and pushing for a semi-final place, told reporters.

"On the other hand we're getting Chameera to come in. He's an experienced bowler as well so if he's picked to play tomorrow I think it's going to come good for us."