Sri Lanka set England 142 to make semifinals

Pathum Nissanka slammed 67 before Sri Lanka collapsed to 141-8 at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, in a game England must win to make the semi-finals.

The Sri Lankans made a storming start on a fine evening with a plethora of sixes and reached 80-2 after 10 overs.

England gradually made inroads, however, and slowed the run-rate with more disciplined bowling to dominate the second half of the game and keep the total within reach.