Fully understand why Indian cricketers panicked, says Stuart Broad

England pace bowling stalwart Stuart Broad has said that he fully understood Indian cricketers panicking about the Covid-19 situation in their camp ahead of the fifth Test at Manchester, which was later cancelled.

The Virat Kohli-led side was on the threshold of creating history in Manchester after beating England at The Oval in London. However, head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel tested Covid-19 positive after their RT-PCR confirmed the infection during The Oval Test.