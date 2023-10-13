Liton Das gone for duck

Litton Das got ducked for the fifth times in his ODI career.
Bangladesh in backfoot
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzid Hasan are on the crease as Bangladesh are under little pressure.
Bangladesh 10 for 1.
Litton Das returns on first ball
Bangladesh lost their first wicket on the first ball of the innings as Liton Das was gone for a duck. Trent Boult took the wicket.
New Zealand won the toss against Bangladesh in their crucial World Cup match at Chennai and elected to field.
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah makes a return at the expense of Mahedi Hassan while New Zealand captain Ken Williamson is going to play his first match in the tournament
Bangladesh (Playing XI)
Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand (Playing XI)
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult