Tamim Iqbal ruled out of only Test against Afghanistan

National Team physio Muzadded Alpha Sany said, "Tamim has been suffering from a lower back pain which has troubled him from time to time. Our treatment and procedures were focused on reducing the pain and improving his functional ability but unfortunately, his condition hasn't improved sufficiently for him to play the Test match.”

"He has felt stiffness and pain while batting and fielding in training and has not been able to complete the physical preparation required to play for five days."