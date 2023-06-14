Tamim Iqbal ruled out of only Test against Afghanistan

Bangladeshi opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan due to lower back pain, reports BSS.
The Test starts Wednesday at 10:00 am at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
National Team physio Muzadded Alpha Sany said, "Tamim has been suffering from a lower back pain which has troubled him from time to time. Our treatment and procedures were focused on reducing the pain and improving his functional ability but unfortunately, his condition hasn't improved sufficiently for him to play the Test match.”
"He has felt stiffness and pain while batting and fielding in training and has not been able to complete the physical preparation required to play for five days."
Bangladesh Squad for Afghanistan Test
Litton Das (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Mushfik Hasan.