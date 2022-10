Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan on Thursday in the sixth match of the tri-nation T20 series in Christchurch.

With Pakistan already through to Friday's final against hosts New Zealand, both teams were using the game as a warm-up ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia which begins on Sunday.

Pakistan made one change with fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain in for Shahnawaz Dahan.

Bangladesh brought in Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud for Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain.