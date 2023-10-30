Afghanistan bowl against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in a World Cup match at Pune on Monday.

Afghanistan, bidding for their third win this tournament against a World Cup champion, made one change to the side that thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets last time out, with paceman Fazalhaq Farooqi replacing Noor Ahmad, even though the teenage wrist-spinner took 3-49 on what was his World Cup debut.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup winners, made two changes.

Injury replacement Dushmantha Chameera came straight into the side after fellow paceman Lahiru Kumara was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup by a thigh-muscle injury sustained during training.