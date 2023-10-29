England opt to bowl against India in must-win game

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against unbeaten India on Sunday in a must-win match of their faltering World Cup campaign.

The defending champions have lost four of their five matches and come in unchanged at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium in hunt of victory to cling on to their slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

England's last loss was a crushing-eight wicket defeat to Sri Lanka after they folded for 156.

"We haven't done ourselves justice," admitted Buttler.