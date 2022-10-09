Sabbir, Mustafiz dropped as Bangladesh asked to bat first against New Zealand

Mustafizur Rahman, who leaked 48 runs in the match against Pakistan and is going through a bad run with the ball, has been replaced by Shoriful Islam.
Sabbir Rahman, who has failed to get into double figures in the three innings since his comeback to the T20I team, has been axed from the XI as well. In his place, Najmul Hossain Shanto has been picked.
The hosts have made one change, as Blair Tickner has been replaced by Adam Milne.
Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have lost their first games of the tri-nation series against Pakistan. The winner between them will ascend to the second spot in the table and boost their chances of playing in the final on 14 October.
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi