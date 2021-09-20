Gaikwad stars as Chennai wins opener of revived IPL

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 88 as Chennai Super Kings beat holders Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first match of the revived Indian Premier League on Sunday.

The 14th edition of the Covid-hit Twenty20 tournament resumed in the United Arab Emirates with limited spectators back in the stands in Dubai.

The tournament was halted in May because of a devastating surge in pandemic deaths in India, prompting foreign players to rush home.

Many have not come back including England's Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins of Australia to take some sheen out of the world's most popular T20 league.