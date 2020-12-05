Gavaskar surprised by Jadeja substitution ‘noise’

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar said he was surprised over the controversy regarding a concussion substitute allowed to India during their victory in the Twenty20 series opener against Australia in Sydney on Friday.

India’s spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-edged a Mitchell Starc bouncer into his helmet in the last over of the innings but was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal only during the innings break.

Australia coach Justin Langer was seen remonstrating with match referee and former team mate David Boon before Australia began their chase at Manuka Oval.