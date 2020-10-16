Gayle, Rahul fire KXIP to morale boosting victory over Bangalore

A class act by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsmen powered them to a much-needed win, a thumping eight-wicket verdict against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday, but not before they made it difficult for themselves and won off the very last ball of the game.

This was KXIP’s just second win from eight games, and despite the outcome the KL Rahul-led side languishes at the bottom of the eight-team standings. On the other hand, RCB remain static at their third spot with 10 points in their kitty.