New Zealand 's Young hits ODI century, Bangladesh chase 245

Opener Will Young hit a century as New Zealand recovered from losing early wickets to post 239-7 off 30 overs in the rain-affected first one-day international against Bangladesh on Sunday.
The home side burst into life in the final stages of their innings in Dunedin after intermittent showers forced three delays, each time reducing the number of overs.
Bangladesh need an adjusted score of 245 off 30 overs to win the opener in the three-match series.
New Zealand lost two wickets in the opening over when seamer Shoriful Islam had both Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls caught behind.
Islam's quick strikes justified his team's decision to bowl first in overcast conditions.
New Zealand recovered brilliantly with a 171-run stand for the third wicket between Young, who hit 105 off 84 balls, and captain Tom Latham, who finished with 92 runs.
The stand straddled two stoppages, which forced the match from 46 overs, to 40 and then to 30.
The pair hit out in brutal fashion over the last 10.4 overs as the hosts chalked up a remarkable 131 runs.
Latham fell short of his eighth ODI century before being bowled by offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Young was run out in the final over, when three wickets fell.
Miraz (1-53 off five overs) and Soumya Sarkar (0-63 off six) were punished late in the innings while Islam was comfortably Bangladesh's best bowler, taking 2-28 off six overs.
Allrounder Josh Clarkson and seamer William O'Rourke are both making their debuts for New Zealand, who have rested several senior players for the series.