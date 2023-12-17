New Zealand 's Young hits ODI century, Bangladesh chase 245

Opener Will Young hit a century as New Zealand recovered from losing early wickets to post 239-7 off 30 overs in the rain-affected first one-day international against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The home side burst into life in the final stages of their innings in Dunedin after intermittent showers forced three delays, each time reducing the number of overs.

Bangladesh need an adjusted score of 245 off 30 overs to win the opener in the three-match series.