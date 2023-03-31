Sri Lanka labour to 157 all out in third New Zealand ODI

Opener Pathum Nissanka top scored with 57 as Sri Lanka laboured to 157 all out against New Zealand in the third One-Day International (ODI) on Friday.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after skittling Sri Lanka for just 76 in a 198-run win in the first ODI before the second game on Tuesday was washed out.

The Black Caps seamers struck hard in Hamilton, with Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell and Henry Shipley all taking three wickets each.