Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand

New Zealand were never in the hunt, slumping to 167 all out after succumbing to both the Proteas’ pacemen and the spin of Keshav Maharaj, who took 4-46.

South Africa, bidding for their first World Cup title, are now top of the 10-team table and virtually assured of a semi-final spot.

India are the only unbeaten team left in the event heading into their seventh of nine pool games, against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday.

Van der Dussen made no attempt to down play the extent of the challenge confronting South Africa ahead of Sunday’s clash in Kolkata with the in-form hosts.

“Playing India in India is a massive event,” the 34-year-old told reporters in Pune.

“They’ve been playing really well...They’ve got all bases covered, a brilliant bowling attack and obviously the batting as well.