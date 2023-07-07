Such a farewell doesn’t befit you, Tamim!

Dancing down the wicket to hit Zaheer Khan for a six at Port-of-Spain, that jump in the air after scoring a century at Lord’s, unfolding four fingers through a gradual reveal of one-two-three-four after scoring four half centuries in a row at Mirpur, asking everyone to stay mum by raising both the hands over the head akin to favourite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a century…one may recall innumerable scenes like these. That pull by lifting one leg, cover drive that was brought straight from the coaching manuals of MCC, that sophisticated thuggery of challenging opponents by keeping eyeball to eyeball… there is no dearth of recollections in his 16-year long international career. But, now only one thing is being envisaged, Tamim! Your teary-eyed face. Was that supposed to be the take-away memory of cricketer Tamim Iqbal?
Can one untie the knot so abruptly with the game of cricket that he started playing to fulfill the dream of his father, the game where he dreamt to become one of the world’s best and mentioned the desire countless number of times? This is still beyond belief. Such an exit doesn’t befit you, Tamim! Why, why did you do so? People may do many things out of anger, despair and pain! But can one take such a big decision?
And at such a phase? A series has just commenced and you all of a sudden said, enough, no more. It could be acceptable had you been a lay player but you are the captain. You are leaving at such a time when the World Cup is less than three months away. The World Cup where leading one’s country is perhaps the biggest pride in cricket. It is you who waxed lyrical about the greatness of the tournament a few days ago after the World Cup fixture was announced! I recall the interview I had taken in March last year. You said you want to qualify for the World Cup by staying in the top four of the one-day Super League. Otherwise, how will you claim yourselves as the claimants in India?
You truly believed Bangladesh would do well in the 2023 World Cup. You wanted to finish in fourth position and Bangladesh surpassed your expectations and finished as third in Super League. In cricket the captain receives the lion share of both blames and success. We know you had the anguish for not getting proper acknowledgement of your success as captain, should you have to take the ultimate decision of leaving the game for that reason? No, the reason doesn’t sound reasonable at all.
Your anguish was justified. As a captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza holds a special place in Bangladesh cricket. You are no lesser in terms of success by any means compared to Mashrafe. Perhaps, very little in numbers. But that by a mere 0.06 percent. Mashrafe won 50 out of 88 matches with a success rate of 56.81. Meanwhile you have a success rate of 56.75 by winning 21 out of 37 matches. Every cricketer dreams to lead the country. But you were a surprising exception. You always used to say, captaincy is never a big issue for you. Even at Chattogram after the end of England one-day series in March last year during a night-long chat in your hotel room you said, “You will see, I shall not be the captain in the World Cup.”
Why did you say so? Did you anticipate something with the attitude of the cricket board, or did you yourself not feel good! You may not remain as captain but on that night, I heard about your plan of playing ODI till Champions Trophy 2025. You even calculated whether it is possible to reach the 10,000-run milestone in ODI by that time. So, what happened in between that you abandoned everything and retired?
You did not want to reveal the reason. People are speculating in their own merry way. Maybe someday the truth shall be revealed. But to comprehend some of them one does not need to wait. You might have done many more things. But whatever you have done, your name is already scribed permanently in the annals of Bangladesh cricket as the best Test batter. Many may want to confine that accolade only among the openers. You are the best ever opener of Bangladesh- this fact is indisputable and there is no room of argument about it. As a matter of fact, you are the best as a whole. Mushfiqur Rahim may appear as a contender but in the end, I want to cast my vote in your box. The stat that you have the greatest number of runs combinedly in three formats is of course not the only reason. The number of runs is crucial but the way you amassed those is not less crucial. Apart from the last few days, you scored your runs in a regal mood. You dominated the best bowlers in the world. And everywhere. You did not have many opportunities to play in Australia. But your bat shone in three of the toughest countries for sub-continent batters- England, South Africa and New Zealand. And that sophisticated thuggery that I mentioned, the audacious batting by keeping the eyeball to eyeball of opponents that would spread the self-confidence throughout the team, the value of these cannot be measured merely with runs.
I shall remember your teary eyes. I shall also remember your attempts to conceal those eyes behind your cap. But I shall try to forget that quickly and will remember only your majestic batting. Thank you Tamim.
Thank you for all those grand memories.