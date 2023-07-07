Such a farewell doesn’t befit you, Tamim!

Why did you say so? Did you anticipate something with the attitude of the cricket board, or did you yourself not feel good! You may not remain as captain but on that night, I heard about your plan of playing ODI till Champions Trophy 2025. You even calculated whether it is possible to reach the 10,000-run milestone in ODI by that time. So, what happened in between that you abandoned everything and retired?

You did not want to reveal the reason. People are speculating in their own merry way. Maybe someday the truth shall be revealed. But to comprehend some of them one does not need to wait. You might have done many more things. But whatever you have done, your name is already scribed permanently in the annals of Bangladesh cricket as the best Test batter. Many may want to confine that accolade only among the openers. You are the best ever opener of Bangladesh- this fact is indisputable and there is no room of argument about it. As a matter of fact, you are the best as a whole. Mushfiqur Rahim may appear as a contender but in the end, I want to cast my vote in your box. The stat that you have the greatest number of runs combinedly in three formats is of course not the only reason. The number of runs is crucial but the way you amassed those is not less crucial. Apart from the last few days, you scored your runs in a regal mood. You dominated the best bowlers in the world. And everywhere. You did not have many opportunities to play in Australia. But your bat shone in three of the toughest countries for sub-continent batters- England, South Africa and New Zealand. And that sophisticated thuggery that I mentioned, the audacious batting by keeping the eyeball to eyeball of opponents that would spread the self-confidence throughout the team, the value of these cannot be measured merely with runs.