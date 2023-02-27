British High Commission hosts reception for England, Bangladesh cricket teams

Players from both Bangladesh and England cricket teams, along with technical and coaching staff, attended the reception in the evening, a British high commission press release said on Tuesday.
“This cricket series is another opportunity to celebrate the unwavering friendship between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom,” British Deputy High Commissioner Javed Patel said when welcoming the players and officials.
England cricket team is visiting Bangladesh more than six years after the last bilateral ODI series in 2016.
This time, the two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Dhaka and Chattogram.