Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez signed a contract with Mohammedan Sporting Club to play the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League this season, a source close to Hafeez confirmed, reports UNB.

Mohammedan officials said that Hafeez would play for them this season and it was confirmed on 12 March.

The Pakistan all-rounder is expected to arrive in Dhaka by 15 March. According to the source, Hafeez will play the whole season of the Dhaka League.