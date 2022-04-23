Hardik, bowlers help Gujarat reclaim top spot

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans survived a late assault from Kolkata Knight Riders' big-hitter Andre Russell to win by eight runs and return to the top of the IPL table on Saturday.

Pandya, who missed the previous match due to injury, hit 67 -- his third successive half-century -- to guide Gujarat to 156 for nine after electing to bat first in Mumbai.

Kolkata lost regular wickets to be in trouble at 108-7 when Russell, already on 24 off 13, attempted to single-handedly drive the chase only to be caught in the deep by a good running catch by Lockie Ferguson in the final over. He made 48 off 25.