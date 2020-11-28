Hardik Pandya working on bowling return after sparkling Sydney innings

Hardik Pandya’s batting was a big positive for India in the first one-day international against Australia on Saturday and the erstwhile all-rounder also had some good news about his bowling after the 66-run loss.

The 27-year-old high scored for the tourists with a confident 76-ball innings of 90 at Sydney Cricket Ground, hammering seven fours and four sixes to keep India in the contest deep into the match.

A lower back injury required surgery after ending his 2019-20 season prematurely and Pandya has not bowled in a match since, leaving India short of a sixth option to take the ball for a few overs.