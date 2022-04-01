Harmer takes all four as Bangladesh trail by 269 runs against South Africa

Off-spinner Simon Harmer ended an absence of more than six years by taking four wickets and putting South Africa in charge on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Friday.

Bangladesh were 98 for four at the close in reply to South Africa's 367 all out. Harmer took four for 42 in 20 overs.

Harmer, 32, had not played in a Test match since November 2015.

He signed a Kolpak contract with English county Essex in 2017, making him ineligible to play for South Africa before the system came to an end in 2020.