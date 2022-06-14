Harshal, Chahal help India thrash South Africa in third T20

Bowlers Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal helped India stay alive in the Twenty20 international series against South Africa with a crushing 48-run win in the third match on Tuesday.

After the hosts were invited to bat first in Visakhapatnam, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Ishan Kishan (54) put on 97 for the first wicket to guide them to 179 for five.

Then, Harshal, who returned his T20 best figures of 4-25, and Chahal shared seven wickets to bowl out South Africa for 131, as India bounced back from their opening two losses.