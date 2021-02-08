Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan sweep Test series against S Africa

Hasan took career-best figures of 10-114 in the match as South Africa lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs.

It was yet another spectacular batting collapse, something that has been a feature of their cricket home and away for the last few years, but on this occasion it was brought about by some high-class seam bowling.

The excellent Markram started the final day with Rassie van der Dussen (48) but the latter lasted only a few balls before he was bowled by Hasan, who then trapped the experienced Faf du Plessis (5) lbw shortly afterwards.

South Africa turned the tide with a superb stand of 106 for the fourth wicket between Markram and Temba Bavuma (61) that gave the potential for an upset win.

But when Pakistan captain Babar Azam took the new ball on exactly 80 overs, the game changed dramatically as the flat wicket came to life, and Hasan and Shaheen were able to extract prodigious movement.