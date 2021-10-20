Hasaranga, Nissanka lift Sri Lanka to 171-7 against Ireland

Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka hit half-centuries to help Sri Lanka post 171-7 after early setbacks against Ireland in the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Invited to bat in the first-round match, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 8-3 in the second over when Hasaranga (71) and Nissanka (61) put on key stand of 123 in Abu Dhabi.