Hazlewood's World Cup woe behind him as Australia beat England

This was Australia's first 50-over match against England since a crushing eight-wicket defeat by their arch-rivals in the semi-finals of last year's World Cup at Edgbaston.

Hazlewood, however, didn't play in that match after being controversially omitted from the World Cup squad, with the selectors instead wanting him to regain full fitness following a back injury for the subsequent Test series in England, where Australia retained the Ashes in a 2-2 draw.

Asked if the way he bowled on Friday made his World Cup absence all the more painful, Hazlewood replied: "Nah it's onwards and upwards. That's a long time ago now, so always looking forward."

The 29-year-old was close to unplayable during a stunning opening spell of two wickets for five runs in six overs.

"England's top order is probably the form top order in the world in the last three or four years, so I guess going against them is a good measure of where you're at," Hazlewood said after what was just Australia's third win in 14 ODIs against their oldest foe.

"To keep them down to 20-odd for two in the first 10 was great."

Meanwhile England captain Eoin Morgan said Hazlewood had enjoyed a "day out" after his side went 1-0 down in a three-match series that continues Sunday.

"They (Australia) were outstanding, incredibly accurate and they got the ball moving," he said. "It's not often it happens to us."