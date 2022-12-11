England seamers strike to leave Pakistan at 136-3 in second Test

England’s trio of fast bowlers took a wicket each Sunday as Pakistan reached 136-3 at tea on the third day of the second Test in Multan.

Set a challenging 355-run target, Pakistan were 64 without loss at lunch but lost three wickets in the space of 19 runs as England’s seamers generated reverse swing.

At tea, Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq were on 32 and 25 respectively, with the home team needing 219 runs with two full days left to play in their attempt to square the three-match series.