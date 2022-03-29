Head century powers Australia to 313-7 against Pakistan

Opener Travis Head staged a remarkable return to one-day cricket with a fiery century Tuesday to guide Australia to 313-7 in the opening day-night international against Pakistan in Lahore.

Head knocked a 72-ball 101 -- his second one-day international hundred -- while Ben McDermott hit a career-best 55 from 70 balls after Australia were sent in to bat by Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium.

Head, playing his first ODI since November 2018, cracked 12 boundaries and three sixes and put on 110 for the opening wicket with skipper Aaron Finch who made 23.