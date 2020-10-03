Head coach Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket

Head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team Russell Domingo has emphasised playing domestic cricket when there is no assignment in the international circuit, reports UNB.

He was addressing a virtual press conference -- his first such appearance during the pandemic -- on Friday.

Bangladesh played their last international game back in March this year against Zimbabwe. They were supposed to travel to Pakistan after that, but the COVID-19 situation did not allow them to do that. Bangladesh’s Ireland tour and Australia’s Bangladesh tour were also postponed due to the pandemic.