Kohli propels India to stunning last-ball win over Pakistan

An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a stunning last-ball win over Pakistan to supercharge their bid for a first Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The world number one Indians restricted their fierce rivals to 159-8 and scraped home by four wickets after a remarkable final over, with Kohli their hero.

It looked to be going badly wrong for India as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase.