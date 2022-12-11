Pakistan fight back after England set stiff target

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq hit fighting half-centuries on Sunday to foil England’s seam and pace attack and set up an exciting finish to the second Test in Multan.

Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining.

With reverse swing helping the fast bowlers, England derailed Pakistan’s start of 66 without loss with three wickets for just 17 runs.