Skipper Shakib happy to see teammates enjoying T20s

Bangladesh is looking like a team reborn in the Twenty20 format. After inflicting a 3-0 series sweep on England, the Tigers defeated Ireland by 22 runs in the Duckworth and Lewis in Chattogram on Monday.

Sent to bat, the Tigers posted a 200-run plus total for the third time in T20s. After a lengthy rain interruption, the Irish were set a 104-run target off eight overs. Pacer Taskin Ahmed then claimed four wickets to ensure a comfortable victory for the hosts.