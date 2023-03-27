Skipper Shakib happy to see teammates enjoying T20s

Bangladesh’s changed fortunes and new found confidence in T20s is a revelation, considering that even before the England series this was the format they were the least confident about. But since the England series, the team’s attitude towards the format has been starkly different.
After the dominant victory over Ireland in the first T20, skipper Shakib Al Hasan spoke about his team’s positive approach in the format.
“In T20s, we need all-round performances. We were not sure how the wicket will play, but they were positive from the start,” Shakib said in the post-match press conference.
On Monday, Bangladesh openers Rony Talukdar and Liton Das catapulted Bangladesh to 91 runs off just 7.1 overs. The rest of the batters didn’t let that early momentum go to waste and took Bangladesh over the 200-run mark.
However, after the rain interruption, the number of runs and overs came down drastically. Ireland also threatened pulling off an unlikely victory after they reached 32-0 after two overs.
But the bowlers didn’t lose their calm and in the end, secured a victory for Bangladesh.
Shakib praised his bowlers for keeping their calm in a tricky situation.
“The guys didn’t panic and weren’t overawed by the situation. They are enjoying their cricket and the way the bowlers have been bowling is fantastic,” said the all-rounder.