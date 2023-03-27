Cricket

Skipper Shakib happy to see teammates enjoying T20s

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan with pacer Taskin Ahmed after the 1st T20 against Ireland in Chattogram on 27 March 2023Shamsul Hoque

Bangladesh is looking like a team reborn in the Twenty20 format. After inflicting a 3-0 series sweep on England, the Tigers defeated Ireland by 22 runs in the Duckworth and Lewis in Chattogram on Monday.

Sent to bat, the Tigers posted a 200-run plus total for the third time in T20s. After a lengthy rain interruption, the Irish were set a 104-run target off eight overs. Pacer Taskin Ahmed then claimed four wickets to ensure a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Bangladesh’s changed fortunes and new found confidence in T20s is a revelation, considering that even before the England series this was the format they were the least confident about. But since the England series, the team’s attitude towards the format has been starkly different.

After the dominant victory over Ireland in the first T20, skipper Shakib Al Hasan spoke about his team’s positive approach in the format.

“In T20s, we need all-round performances. We were not sure how the wicket will play, but they were positive from the start,” Shakib said in the post-match press conference.

On Monday, Bangladesh openers Rony Talukdar and Liton Das catapulted Bangladesh to 91 runs off just 7.1 overs. The rest of the batters didn’t let that early momentum go to waste and took Bangladesh over the 200-run mark.

However, after the rain interruption, the number of runs and overs came down drastically. Ireland also threatened pulling off an unlikely victory after they reached 32-0 after two overs.

But the bowlers didn’t lose their calm and in the end, secured a victory for Bangladesh.

Shakib praised his bowlers for keeping their calm in a tricky situation.

“The guys didn’t panic and weren’t overawed by the situation. They are enjoying their cricket and the way the bowlers have been bowling is fantastic,” said the all-rounder.

