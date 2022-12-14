India opt to bat, Bangladesh hand debut to Zakir

India have been hit by injuries with captain Rohit Sharma out for at least the first match and fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja playing no part in the series.
KL Rahul, after winning the toss, said, “We’ll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, put runs on the board and hope that the wicket breaks, use the foot-marks later on and try and see if we can take 20 wickets.
“There have been a few injuries, obviously, we miss our captain Rohit and a few others but that gives opportunities to other guys. Everyone’s played a little bit of cricket and they’ll be excited to take on this challenge and contribute to the team. Kuldeep plays, there are three spinners -- Axar, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav -- and two medium pacers - Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.”
Shakib said he too would have batted had he won the toss.
“We’re playing a Test after a big gap of five months but we’ve prepared well,” he said.
The two-match series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.
The series is essential for India who are eyeing a place in the World Test Championship final. They have their task cut out a bit with only four teams in contention for the spot. With only six Tests left in this season, India needs to win in Bangladesh if it hopes to go to the World Test Championship final in June at The Oval, said a report of news agency ANI.
India will go into the match without some of its regular players. Rahul will serve as skipper in place of the injured Rohit Sharma, and other seasoned players Jasprit Bumrah (back injury), Mohammad Shami (shoulder injury), and Ravindra Jadeja (knee injury) will also be out of action.
India are fourth in the Championship table, having won six of their 12 matches. Bangladesh are in last place with eight defeats from 10 matches.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
India: KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (BAN)
TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)