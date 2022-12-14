India opt to bat, Bangladesh hand debut to Zakir

India have been hit by injuries with captain Rohit Sharma out for at least the first match and fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja playing no part in the series.

KL Rahul, after winning the toss, said, “We’ll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, put runs on the board and hope that the wicket breaks, use the foot-marks later on and try and see if we can take 20 wickets.

“There have been a few injuries, obviously, we miss our captain Rohit and a few others but that gives opportunities to other guys. Everyone’s played a little bit of cricket and they’ll be excited to take on this challenge and contribute to the team. Kuldeep plays, there are three spinners -- Axar, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav -- and two medium pacers - Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.”